Huntsville boy diagnosed with autism asking for sensory-friendly gifts to donate for his birthday month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville boy is using his 9th birthday to help other kids. For the second year in a row, he’s hosting a toy drive with a twist.

Last year, Landon Smith’s parents asked him what he wanted for his 8th birthday. He said, “To help kids get their superpowers.”

Landon has autism, but his parents refer to his unique differences as his superpowers; those powers nurtured through sensory toys that help get him through the day.

That’s how his toy drive, Landon’s Puzzle Pieces, was born, and it’s back for the second year after his parents say last year was even more successful than they could have imagined.

Landon received dozens of sensory-friendly toys to donate to the Autism Society of Alabama: a resource center that helps supply families with resources who may not be able to afford them on their own.

Landon’s parents say things like headphones, Play-Doh, tablets, and swings have helped Landon with his superpowers in unspeakable ways over the years.

This year, it was no question, he wants to be a superhero for even more people.

“Lots and lots and lots and lots and lots of kids,” Landon said.

“To be able to use his need for good is a powerful lesson too,” his mom, Lauren Smith, echoes.

Check out this flyer below to learn how you can donate.

Courtesy: Chris Smith

For a link to the family’s Amazon wish list with the items they’re asking for this year, scan the QR code on the flyer or click here.