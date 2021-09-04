Huntsville Botanical Garden unveils new feature to summer plant exhibit

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Botanical Garden introduced a new feature to its “Night Blooms” summer event this week.

The feature includes “custom-made lanterns representing native plants of Alabama” created by trained artisans specifically for the garden’s exhibit.

The new lanterns pay tribute to the southern magnolia, trillium, pitcher plant, and flowering dogwood.

“With Night Blooms, we set out to bring the story of the garden to life in a new way, and what better way to do that than by representing some of the plants that make our garden and our region so special?” said the garden’s Chief Executive Officer Sue Wagner. “These custom-made lanterns offer another facet that makes the Night Blooms experience truly unique to Huntsville and the garden.”

The lanterns are now on display at the garden during the “Night Blooms” event, which can be seen on Wednesday through Sunday evenings until September 26.

Tickets for “Night Blooms” can be purchased here.