Huntsville Botanical Garden offering STEM education options for grades K-8

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Botanical Garden is now offering flexible STEM education options for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The STEM education will be available to students in the Huntsville-area and beyond.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer programs that teach science in an engaging and fun way while maintaining our commitment to the health and safety of every student,” said Misty Hertzig, manager of youth programming at the Garden. “It is essential that we continue to engage and inspire young learners both in person and remotely.”

Class Options –

Nature Academy provides hands-on science classes at the Garden to enrich STEM learning for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the Garden.

The Garden says virtual field trips will allow educators to bring a Garden experience to their students.

According to the release, the Learning Pod is a rentable space for group learning that provides a place for educators to teach.

“It is important to us that our programs and resources meet the needs of our community, which is why we are excited to offer these flexible learning opportunities,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. “A central part of the Garden’s mission is to educate our community about the essential role that plants play in our lives, and we are committed to continuing the work of this mission in new, creative ways. Whether students are here at the Garden, at school, or at home, these are the kinds of educational experiences that can inspire them to become gardeners, horticulturalists, and lifelong nature lovers.”

For more information about the Garden’s flexible education options, including registration for classes, visit the Garden website here: hsvbg.org/learn.