Huntsville Botanical Garden named one of USA Today’s best holiday light displays

Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today’s best botanical garden holiday lights.

And the host of one of Huntsville’s staple holiday events needs your help in winning this national competition.

As of Sunday night the botanical garden was in first place out of 20 other displays across the country.

People can cast their vote once per dya in the contest on USA Today’s website. The poll will close on December, 7th.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Longwood Gardens in Pennsylvania and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Virginia are also named in the contest.

