Huntsville Botanical Garden begins two-month “Festifall” celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Autumn is just around the corner and that means it’s time for a change of scenery at the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

This year’s “Festifall,” a two-month celebration featuring scarecrows, pumpkins, nature hikes, and more began on Saturday, September 4 and will last through Halloween night on October 31.

“It’s harvest time, and nothing says fall quote like Festifall at the Garden!” read a statement from Huntsville Botanical Garden. “As the air turns crisp and the leaves begin to change color, there’s no better place to connect with nature and enjoy the beauty of autumn.”

This year’s event will feature several exhibits, including:

Scarecrow Trail (Sept. 4 through Oct. 31): This must-see fall feature showcases over 50 friendly scarecrows created by local community members.

Pumpkins (Oct. 1 through Oct. 31): A full range of locally-grown pumpkins make their way to the Garden's displays in October.

Fall Displays (September through October): The Garden's appearance is changing as the leaves begin to brown and autumn flowers begin to sprout! Don't miss this show of colors as fall officially kicks in.

Historic Tractor and Wagon (September through October): Photo opportunities will be available with a 1949 Ford Tractor with a flatbed wagon, located across from the Garden of Hope.

Uncaged: Birds, Nature, and You (until October 31): This temporary exhibit only lasts through October. Don't miss the chance to see several interactive art pieces featuring live birds!

For a full list of events during this year’s “Festifall” or tickets to the event, visit hsvbg.org.