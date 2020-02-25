Huntsville Botanical Garden approved for Arboretum Accreditation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – ‘Treemendous’ news out of the Garden!

The Huntsville Botanical Garden announced Tuesday they were awarded Level II accreditation by ArbNet and the Garden is now recognized in the Morton Register of Arboreta which is a database of the world’s tree-focused public gardens.

According to the release, ArbNet is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta based on a set of professional standards. They offer four levels of accreditation that acknowledge arboreta and public gardens at different stages of development, capacity, and professionalism.

Huntsville Botanical Garden was required to meet the following criteria in order to achieve Level II accreditation.

Have at least 100 species, varieties, or cultivars of trees and woody plants.

Employ staff whose responsibilities specifically include management of the plant collections.

Have enhanced public education programs related to trees, such as tree identification, ecology, or conservation.

Have a documented collections policy that describes the development and professional management of the trees and plants in its collections.

Huntsville Botanical Garden contains over 10,000 woody plants, including 376 tree species, 1,094 shrub species, and 3,155 species and cultivars of herbaceous perennials.

“ArbNet international accreditation connects Huntsville Botanical Garden to a global collaboration that shares tree collections information to advance education, management, science, and conservation. We’re pleased to be recognized for our diverse plant collections, quality record keeping, and land management practices, and will continue to work toward higher levels of professional standards.” Niki Sothers the Director of Horticulture at Huntsville Botanical Garden.

For more information, visit hsvbg.org.

Upcoming tree programs at the Garden: