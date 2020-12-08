Huntsville Botanical Garden announces plans for new Children’s Garden experience

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Plans for a new experience at the Huntsville Botanical Garden were announced Tuesday.

Tweetsville will be a new hands-on experience in the Children’s Garden that will focus on birds and their habitats.

According to the Garden, the 18,000-square-foot area will be completed in two phases with the first phase scheduled to open in February 2021.



The release says that Tweetsville will feature immersive elements designed to inspire children and adults alike to explore the role that birds play in the regional ecosystem of North Alabama.



“Tweetsville represents the Garden’s dedication to connecting people to their environment in new and surprising ways,” said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer of the Garden. “This is an authentic experience that invites guests of all ages to foster a deeper understanding of how plants, animals, and people rely on each other to create a healthy environment. By sparking curiosity about birds and their native habitats, we can inspire guests to deepen their personal connection to the natural world and become stewards of the green spaces around them.”



The experience also presents new opportunities for public engagement at the Garden through future programmings such as field trips, classes, youth camps, and special events.

More information about Tweetsville can be found at hsvbg.org/Tweetsville.