HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville born international recording artist Ezzy Money returned to his hometown Saturday with giving back on his mind. The rapper hosted his 5th annual “Ezzy Claus Toy Drive” in Huntsville.

The holidays are all about giving and for Ezzy Money, whose real name is Erron Jackson, he knows the importance of using his platform for the betterment of his community.

“The reason we do this every year is for one, we were the same little unfortunate kids once before. Now that success has became my way, I don’t want to forget that,” said Jackson.

Jackson is making sure children across North Alabama have gifts to open on Christmas and his childhood is what motivated him to begin the annual toy drive.

The Rocket City recording artist says the toy drive is not only designed to provide gifts for less fortunate children, but to bring Christmas joy to the community he calls home.

“It’s all about giving back totally,” said Jackson. “We just want everybody in the community that’s unfortunate or even if you’re not unfortunate to just come by grab a present enjoy the vibe and take pictures with Santa. We try to bring the whole Christmas spirit to the community.”

Jackson tells News 19 he’s hoping his efforts to give back will motivate other children to do the same when they get older.

For the North Alabama native, he says hearing the stories parents tell him about their situations is what sticks with him most. It’s these type of conversations with those in his community that inspired the rapper to start giving back.

“It’s always like someone has passed or they just lost someone. This is perfect, you can feel in the hug, you can feel in the conversation,” added Jackson.

Since the start of the toy drive five years ago, Ezzy Money says they’ve donated thousands of toys to thousands of children across the Tennessee Valley.