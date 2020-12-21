Huntsville Bio-tech company works to educate minorities about COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Two companies have received emergency use authorization from the FDA for COVID-19 vaccines. But FDA approval means very little to people who are overwhelming skeptical of any COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, a lot of the skepticism lies with minorities, specifically African Americans.

Acclinate Genetics, a black owned bio-tech company located on the Hudson Alpha campus, received more than 200 thousand dollars in CARES Act funding. That money has been allotted for minority education about the vaccine.

The bio-tech company created the #NOWINCLUDED initiative to help educate people about the vaccine and clear up misconceptions. The company created a website filled with educational material. Company leaders have also organized webinars to discuss the vaccine.