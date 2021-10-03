Huntsville basketball rookie; “Age is just a number”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At 47, Kelvin Davis made world history with being the oldest player in the world to make the American Basketball Association (ABA) team. Now at 62 he’s looking to make history once again when he tried out for the NBA G-League’s “Birmingham Squadron.”

The saying goes, “You loose 100% of the shots you don’t take,” that quote couldn’t be more true for 62 year-old Davis.

“I still have drive in me and strength in me. So I said, ‘look, I’m going to go further, I’m going to the NBA,” Davis told News 19.

On Saturday, September 18, Davis took to the hardwood, a familiar place to show the Squadron what he was made of.

“It was fast paced, I mean you got, either you got it or you don’t,” Davis said with a smile. “So they taught us plays and all that good stuff and then after that, they were ready for us to scrimmage for two full games and we did very well and I want to say my team went undefeated.”

This isn’t just luck, Davis conditions his body harder than most athletes double his senior. The first thing he does every morning is pray, then, he does 100 sit ups, 100 push ups, runs 5 miles and then hits the tundra.

“I get sprint, sprint, sprints and also I try to get jumpers, I try to get like 300 jumpers each time I’m in the gym and just work on my stamina you know? I have to really push it because I’m not 25 anymore, I’m 62, so I really have to push this body,” Davis said.

M.E.R.C Fitness Asylum owner and Davis’s trainer Saul Robinson said, “I saw this man at my gym, running for two hours straight, pumping himself up saying, ‘Come on, don’t give up, you got this, and I thought who is this cat.”

Robinson said once he heard his story he knew he could help him.

Davis says it was a lack of a father in the house that drove him. Basketball was his companion and he just fell in love with the sport and never stopped and while he’s reaching his dreams, he’s inspiring others.

Just like Davis’s journey, his book “The Oldest Rookie,” will show that no dream is too big or unachievable and with hard work, strength, determination and especially faith anything is possible.

It wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for Davis, he said there were times where it got depressing.

“You know, you’re trying you’re hardest and you hear people talking and saying negative things,” Davis said.

However, Davis says he shut those negative comments out quickly.

“I said you know what, I have a goal, I want to make it to the NBA and I’m not going to stop, I’m not giving up,” he continued.

If it wasn’t for his faith, determination and his family Davis says he wouldn’t have gotten this far, “They always have and always will stand be hind me and my dream.”

Davis added that he’s not finished yet, and he still has a goal.

“It’s like a dream that’s been with me ever since I was a kid. I’m coming out of that tunnel, the crowd cheering “OLD SCHOOL, OLD SCHOOL” He did it, he didn’t give up! That’s what I gotta say to the NBA. Commissioner, I’m ready to come, lets do it, lets make history again,” Davis said.

Simply put, Davis says his legacy can be broken down into four words, “Don’t ever give up!”