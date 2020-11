HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This Veteran’s Day, a Huntsville barbershop is honoring those who served by providing them with free haircuts.

Veterans can schedule to receive a haircut at Taylor’s Barbershop on November 11. To schedule an appointment, call 256-883-1100. The shop is located at 11309 Memorial Parkway SW.

The event will be held in honor of Bobby Smith, a veteran and former barber at the shop for more than 50 years.

Veterans that receive a haircut will receive a copy of ‘The Empowered Veteran’.