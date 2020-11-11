Huntsville barbershop offering free cuts to veterans as ‘thank you’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Taylor’s Barbershop is starting a new tradition by honoring veterans with a gift of a free haircut on Veteran’s Day. The barbershop is doing this deed in honor of a friend who died earlier this year.

Bobby Smith is a former veteran who served in the Korean War. He was wounded in battle after getting shot in the head, but his helmet ultimately saved his life. Smith was awarded a Purple Heart for his injury.

Smith was a barber with the Taylor family for more than 50 years. After his death in February, the Taylor family wanted to honor his memory.

“It’s a great thing. Bobby was a good guy, he loved people, he loved the barbershop. So I’m really thrilled we get to do this in memory of him,” owner Ollie Taylor Jr. said.

The barbershop is teaming up with ‘The Empowered Veteran’ author Dwayne Paro. Paro will be at the shop to give out copies of his self-help book to all veterans who come to get cuts.

Taylor said they are almost booked for the event, but they have about 20 openings left. For more information click here.