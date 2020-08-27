Huntsville Ballet cancels 2020 Nutcracker performance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A decades old tradition in Huntsville has been put on hold this year.

The Huntsville Ballet announced Thursday that for the first time in 51 years The Nutcracker wouldn’t be presented in December due to coronavirus concerns.

“It has been an agonizing, agonizing decision,” said Huntsville Ballet Artistic Director Phillip Otto. “As you can imagine, this is a sad and challenging time for everybody, but as a non-profit community organization, we feel that we made the right decision by cancelling Nutcracker.”

Huntsville Ballet leaders said the nonprofit cannot survive without grants and ticket revenue from performances. A GoFundMe page has been established to help keep the organization funded. To donate, visit the Huntsville Ballet’s website.