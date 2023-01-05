HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Peggy Ann Bakery in Huntsville is working to open back up Jan. 10 after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.

Peggy Ann Bakery Manager Kristen Cooper said the pipe issue became apparent as the staff were working on finishing up Christmas Eve orders through the cold and blackouts. She said they had everything finished up but by about 12:30 p.m., water was dripping from the ceiling.

Cooper said the line over the bakery’s mop sink froze and burst and after it thawed it began to affect the kitchen’s ceiling.

Cooper said repairs took longer than expected because of other local businesses having the same issue. She said the son-in-law of the bakery’s owner was able to stop the water leak, but repairs weren’t able to get started until this week.

Cooper said that plans had been to open this week but the delay in repairs has pushed the date back to Jan. 10.

She said she really appreciates all the support the bakery has gotten throughout the entire process and a lot of other challenges over the last few years.

“Our customers are wonderful,” Cooper said. “They have supported us through everything. They supported us through the pandemic when we had to offer curbside services. They’ve always been there. We have a great customer service base and we couldn’t do it without them.”

She said Peggy Ann’s is looking forward to serving those customers again as it reaches its 70th Anniversary.

“We hope when we come back on the tenth that they will all come out and join us,” Cooper said.