HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) hopes people are ready to get out and experience what the area has to offer.

Huntsville Attractions Week is returning alongside National Travel and Tourism Week from May 1 to May 7. The CVB is featuring outdoor activities, history, space, arts and culture, and unique venues.

Jennifer Moore says there’s something for everyone to enjoy – all while supporting the local tourism industry.

“The reason the theme for National Travel and Tourism Week is the future of travel is because we are so focused on recovery efforts,” said Moore, CVB’s vice president. “The travel industry throughout the country took a tremendous hit during those two years of COVID-19 and we are so excited about the recovery that’s happening because as I mentioned, people are just so excited to get out and experience those things again.”

To enter for a chance to win a Huntsville Staycation Package from CVB, share photos of places you visit during Attraction Week using the hashtags #IHeartHSV and #FutureOfTravel.