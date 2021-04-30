Huntsville Attractions Week puts focus on local activities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local officials are drawing attention to what attractions Huntsville and Madison County have to offer as National Travel and Tourism Week approaches.

Local officials joined the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau Friday to announce Huntsville Attractions Week, which plans to highlight the area’s various attractions next week.

Each day will have a dedicated theme, beginning Monday, May 3 with the outdoors. Tuesday will be space, Wednesday is arts and culture, Thursday is history and Friday is unique venues.

The bureau also has a scavenger hunt planned with prize packs hidden in select attractions. Those packs also will contain tickets that can be redeemed for entry into a grand prize drawing for a Huntsville weekend vacation that includes two night of hotel, memberships and admission to Huntsvills attractions and cash.

Clues for the prizes will be given through the Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.