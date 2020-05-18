Huntsville attorney offering drive-through consultations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Lawyers are finding creative ways to connect with their clients — up close and personal — during this pandemic.

Cliff Hill is offering free drive-through consultations. Clients are spaced out and wearing face masks. The seat where clients sit is sanitized after each use, and the office is providing free water and pop to cool off in the outside heat.

Hill says he wanted to provide an avenue where clients can feel safe and heard. He says his clients need this specific interaction.

“They get to look me in the eye,” said Hill. “They get to see inside Cliff Hill. I get to see inside them. And you can’t do that on Zoom. You can’t do that by the phone. You can only do that when they’re sitting right across from you.”

Cliff Hill specializes in Social Security and disability cases. He will offer free consultations Mondays and Wednesdays in the parking lot of Burkett and Associates in Huntsville from 9 a.m. to noon.

Contact: Cliff Hill Attorney at Law at 256-534-4502.