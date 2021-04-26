Huntsville asking for input online on new John Hunt skatepark

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city of Huntsville and the designers of a new skatepark at John Hunt Park are looking for more input from the public on the project.

The city and Team Pain have an online survey people can use to give their input on the new $4 million skatepark. You can take the survey here.

The new park will be a 3-acre park located between Kids Space and the Championship Soccer Fields at John Hunt Park. The city hopes to be able to open the park next summer.

The Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville is raising money to help pay for the park. A $1 million anonymous donation started the funding. Tony Hawk’s group The Skatepark Project also contributed $10,000 toward the park’s construction.

The city held a public meeting to get input on the park April 20.