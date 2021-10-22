Huntsville Arts Week returns for third year on Oct. 23-31

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Arts Week will return to the Rocket City next week for the third year.
The ten-day festivals begins on Saturday, October 23 and lasts through Sunday, October 31 with participating retailers and venues scattered throughout the city.
The celebration coincides with the last week of National Arts and Humanities Month.
Participating artists, venues, and organizations include:
- Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
- Ars Nova School of the Arts
- Broadway Theatre League
- Burritt on the Mountain
- Church Street Wine Shoppe
- EarlyWorks Family of Museums
- Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre
- First Baptist Church
- Gallery 1:11
- Green Pea Press
- Harrison Brothers Hardware
- Honest Coffee Roasters
- Huntsville Ballet Company
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Huntsville Chamber Music Guild
- Huntsville Community Drumline
- Huntsville Master Chorale
- Huntsville Museum of Art
- Huntsville Symphony Orchestra
- Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau
- Independent Musical Productions
- Jessica Nunno Art
- Leigh Acres
- Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment
- Lyrique Music Productions
- Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation
- Purple 19
- Randolph School
- Shenanigans Comedy Theatre
- Snapshot Huntsville
- Stovehouse
- Tennessee Valley Jazz Society – Huntsville
- Theatre Huntsville
- The Camp at MidCity District
- The Little Green Store & Gallery
“Huntsville’s expansive arts and entertainment scene has helped fuel our community’s growth in recent years, but today our arts community is still working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business sector,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville.
“We encourage the community to show up and show out in support of our resilient local artists, arts organizations and venues, and guarantee that residents and visitors of all ages will find something to be entertained and inspired by during Arts Week,” Dillon-Jauken concluded.