Huntsville Arts Week returns for third year on Oct. 23-31

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Arts Week will return to the Rocket City next week for the third year.

The ten-day festivals begins on Saturday, October 23 and lasts through Sunday, October 31 with participating retailers and venues scattered throughout the city.

The celebration coincides with the last week of National Arts and Humanities Month.

Participating artists, venues, and organizations include:

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Ars Nova School of the Arts

Broadway Theatre League

Burritt on the Mountain

Church Street Wine Shoppe

EarlyWorks Family of Museums

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theatre

First Baptist Church

Gallery 1:11

Green Pea Press

Harrison Brothers Hardware

Honest Coffee Roasters

Huntsville Ballet Company

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville Chamber Music Guild

Huntsville Community Drumline

Huntsville Master Chorale

Huntsville Museum of Art

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Huntsville-Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

Independent Musical Productions

Jessica Nunno Art

Leigh Acres

Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment

Lyrique Music Productions

Microwave Dave Music Education Foundation

Purple 19

Randolph School

Shenanigans Comedy Theatre

Snapshot Huntsville

Stovehouse

Tennessee Valley Jazz Society – Huntsville

Theatre Huntsville

The Camp at MidCity District

The Little Green Store & Gallery

“Huntsville’s expansive arts and entertainment scene has helped fuel our community’s growth in recent years, but today our arts community is still working to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business sector,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville.

“We encourage the community to show up and show out in support of our resilient local artists, arts organizations and venues, and guarantee that residents and visitors of all ages will find something to be entertained and inspired by during Arts Week,” Dillon-Jauken concluded.