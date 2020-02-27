Huntsville-area leaders to address the community about coronavirus

Electron micrograph of Coronavirus, the cause of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, SARS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Local leaders announced they will address the community about COVID-19, the coronavirus strain from Wuhan, China, on Thursday, February 27th.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, as well as healthcare professionals, will come together to tell the people of north Alabama how they preparing to manage any potential cases of co-vid-19.

The conference will be held at the Madison County Health Department at 10:30 a.m.

The plan is to keep the community updated on what the mayors, hospital leaders, and the health department are doing to prepare for any possible cases of the virus.

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in Alabama but health officials are monitoring the impact that the virus is making in other parts of the world.

'We do training and preparedness every day at the Alabama Department of Public Health. So we are making those plans, that training, those exercises, and are continuing to scale that based on the information we are receiving regarding the COVID-19," said Dr. Karen Landers, the district medical officer.

WHNT News 19 will Livestream this event on Facebook and WHNT.com.


