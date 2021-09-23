Huntsville approves $245M budget for upcoming fiscal year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville has approved a $245 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year. However, the approval doesn’t come without some changes to the original budget Mayor Tommy Battle presented two weeks ago.

The version approved at Thursday night’s meeting includes more funding for the construction of new sidewalks and resurfacing roads in the city.

Among the most costly items for the city in the coming year is the construction of a new Huntsville municipal complex. With a price tag of $85 million, some residents are unsure that’s the best use of taxpayer dollars.

Other big-ticket items in the budget include funding for the Huntsville Police Department, and training for their officers in crisis intervention. Law enforcement also receives funding for a new public safety training complex for $14 million.

The city will also allocate $1.2 million for Wellstone Behavioral Health to continue a partnership to address an ongoing mental health crisis in the city.

Other items addressed include a 3% raise for city employees, the building of a new administrative office for Huntsville City Schools, and hiring 35 new employees in the parks and recreation department.

This budget applies to fiscal year 2022, which starts on October 1.

For all information related to the City of Huntsville’s 2022 budget, click here.