Huntsville approves 2021 redistricting guidelines, announces public hearings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council approved new redistricting guidelines Thursday – the same day U.S. Census data shows the Rocket City as the largest city in the state of Alabama.
The plan for redistricting the five City Council and Huntsville School Board districts will be formally presented to Mayor Tommy Battle in October. The goal is to divide the city into five equal districts with a 5% deviation.
The redistricting plan will not affect where students attend school.
“The first map will not be the map that will be adopted,” Battle said. “It will be looked at by citizens and other groups and improved upon. As we improve upon it, we’ll come out with something that fits the whole community, and we look forward to that.”
Battle said many factors will be considered in redistricting, including where incumbent City Council members live and keeping neighborhoods together.
The redistricting team is comprised of Demographer Connie Graham, Planner James Vandiver, GIS Manager Amy Kenum, GIS Specialist Dana Keener, City Attorney Trey Riley, and Assistant City Attorney Melissa Long.
The city will host multiple public hearings on redistricting ahead of the Council’s final vote.
- Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: District 3 Town Hall, Sandra Moon Community Center
- Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.: District 5 Town Hall, Oakwood University
- Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: District 4 Town Hall, Huntsville High School
- Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m.: District 2 Town Hall, Max Luther Recreation Center
- Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.: District 1 Town Hall, Jemison High School
- On or before Sept. 30: Public redistricting software to launch
- Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Introduction of Mayor Battle’s plan to City Council
- Oct. 19, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall
- Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall
- Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall
- Nov. 16, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall
- Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall
- Nov. 22: Deadline for public plan submission and comments
- Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Final redistricting plan introduced to City Council
- Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m.: Council adopts final redistricting plan
Learn more about the city’s redistricting plan at huntsvilleal.gov.