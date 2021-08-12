Huntsville approves 2021 redistricting guidelines, announces public hearings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council approved new redistricting guidelines Thursday – the same day U.S. Census data shows the Rocket City as the largest city in the state of Alabama.

The plan for redistricting the five City Council and Huntsville School Board districts will be formally presented to Mayor Tommy Battle in October. The goal is to divide the city into five equal districts with a 5% deviation.

The redistricting plan will not affect where students attend school.

“The first map will not be the map that will be adopted,” Battle said. “It will be looked at by citizens and other groups and improved upon. As we improve upon it, we’ll come out with something that fits the whole community, and we look forward to that.”

Battle said many factors will be considered in redistricting, including where incumbent City Council members live and keeping neighborhoods together.

The redistricting team is comprised of Demographer Connie Graham, Planner James Vandiver, GIS Manager Amy Kenum, GIS Specialist Dana Keener, City Attorney Trey Riley, and Assistant City Attorney Melissa Long.

The city will host multiple public hearings on redistricting ahead of the Council’s final vote.

Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: District 3 Town Hall, Sandra Moon Community Center

District 3 Town Hall, Sandra Moon Community Center Aug. 18, 5:30 p.m.: District 5 Town Hall, Oakwood University

District 5 Town Hall, Oakwood University Aug. 19, 6 p.m.: District 4 Town Hall, Huntsville High School

District 4 Town Hall, Huntsville High School Sept. 1, 5:30 p.m.: District 2 Town Hall, Max Luther Recreation Center

District 2 Town Hall, Max Luther Recreation Center Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m.: District 1 Town Hall, Jemison High School

District 1 Town Hall, Jemison High School On or before Sept. 30: Public redistricting software to launch

Public redistricting software to launch Oct. 14, 5:30 p.m.: Introduction of Mayor Battle’s plan to City Council

Introduction of Mayor Battle’s plan to City Council Oct. 19, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Oct. 25, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 16, 4 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 22, 5:30 p.m.: Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall

Public Hearing, First Floor Chambers, City Hall Nov. 22: Deadline for public plan submission and comments

Deadline for public plan submission and comments Dec. 2, 5:30 p.m.: Final redistricting plan introduced to City Council

Final redistricting plan introduced to City Council Dec. 16, 5:30 p.m.: Council adopts final redistricting plan

Learn more about the city’s redistricting plan at huntsvilleal.gov.