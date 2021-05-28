Huntsville announces District 4 school board candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville City Council has announced five candidates for the soon-to-be vacant District 4 seat on the Huntsville City School Board.

The candidates are Phillip Cagle, Heather Morris, Michelle Omenski, Michael Polemani, and Ryan Renaud.

All five candidates for the seat will be interviewed by the council in public meetings on June 4 from 9 a.m. to noon and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or on June 7 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the seventh-floor conference room of Huntsville City Hall. For those unable to attend the meeting, interviews will be recorded and posted to HuntsvilleAL.gov/HSVTV.

“We are fortunate to have five well-qualified candidates with a desire to serve our community and look forward to finding the best person for the job,” said Council President Jennie Robinson.

The vacancy on the board came after the resignation of Walter McGinnis, which will go into effect on May 30. The person selected as his replacement will hold the seat until McGinnis’ term expires in November 2022.