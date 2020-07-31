Huntsville Animal Shelter offering back-to-school adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering a pet adoption special just in time for school to start. Shelter organizers said they believe pets are virtually the Best Study Buddies.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $5-$15. Some exceptions may apply. Each adopted animal receives a free bag of pet food. The animal is microchipped for pet identification, spayed or neutered, and vaccinated.

The Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open for business Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Shelter is following COVID-19 sanitation, masking and distancing guidelines to keep everyone safe.

Call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or check them out on Facebook for more information.