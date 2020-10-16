Huntsville Animal Services wants you to find your ‘Boo’ this Halloween

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is teaming up with the Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission to help find forever homes for four long-time shelter dogs this Halloween.

In celebration of Halloween and Huntsville History Month, the two groups have teamed up this year for a second time to take these pups for some early trick-or-treating in some of the city’s historic districts.

Officials say last year’s collaboration found homes for the featured dogs in just a few days.

Hayes, Clopton, Chilly and Pi are all available for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services. More info on each of them is below!

Chilly and his foster parent, Stephanie, in front of the c. 1904 McGee House in the Old Town Historic District. (Photo provided by Huntsville Animal Services)

Chilly is an energetic, medium sized, young adult neutered male. He is great with dogs and cats and exudes happiness. Chilly is very engaging with people but would prefer living with adults and older children. His foster parent will be happy to arrange a meet and greet. His adoption fee is only $10 for the “Find your BOO” special promotion. Animal ID# 518818.

Clopton and his foster parent David at the Rand House in the Old Town Historic District (Photo provided by Huntsville Animal Services)

Clopton is an 8-year-old neutered male, large brindle and white mastiff mix breed. For a senior dog, he is full of energy and gets along great with other male and female dogs. Clopton has an old eye injury which has not impacted his enthusiasm about having fun and enjoying people. His adoption fee is only $10 for the “Find your BOO” special promotion. Animal ID# 519632.

Hayes at the Erwin-Darnell House in Five Points. (Photo provided by Huntsville Animal Services)

Hayes is a 10-year-old, medium sized hound and bully-type breed. He had hair loss due to malnutrition and allergies when he arrived at the shelter. He is also deaf, but that doesn’t slow him down! Since he has been in the shelter, Hayes has gained weight and is being treated for his hair loss, which looks so much better! Being a senior dog, he would be so happy to have a safe home where he can relax and enjoy life. His adoption fee is only $10 for the “Find your BOO” special promotion. Animal ID# AS20170.

Pi in front of Twickenham’s Brahan-Bernstein-Goldsmith House, built in 1818. (Photo provided by Huntsville Animal Services)

Pi is a smart and playful black and white bully-type breed around a year and a half old. Pi originally came to the shelter with a flea allergy and missing fur but is currently being treated for the allergy and is flea-free. His foster parents are teaching him new tricks, and he is highly food motivated, so treats are welcome! Animal ID# 515333.

You can learn more about how to help Animal Services find forever homes for these four long-timers and all dogs at the Shelter by visiting HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal.