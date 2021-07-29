Huntsville Animal Services searches for foster parents with open house

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) will host an open house for potential pet foster parents this weekend.

“Adopting a dog is a long-term commitment, which is why fostering can sometimes be a better fit for both the person and the pooch,” HAS said in a news release.

The open house will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those interested in meeting dogs in need of foster care. The free event will feature a brief orientation followed by greeting potential foster dogs.