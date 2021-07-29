Huntsville Animal Services searches for foster parents with open house

News

by: Zach Hester

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) will host an open house for potential pet foster parents this weekend.

“Adopting a dog is a long-term commitment, which is why fostering can sometimes be a better fit for both the person and the pooch,” HAS said in a news release.

The open house will be held on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those interested in meeting dogs in need of foster care. The free event will feature a brief orientation followed by greeting potential foster dogs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News