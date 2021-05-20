Huntsville Animal Services reduces fee for ‘genetically adoptable’ pets

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Starting on Friday, May 21, potential pet owners can take home a new furry companion from Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) for as little as $10.

As it becomes more and more popular to use DNA tests to determine an animal’s exact breed, HAS has removed some of the heavy lifting for curious adopters by certifying all of its animals as “100% genetically adoptable.”

There are currently more than 50 dogs and cats at the HAS shelter in need of temporary or permanent homes. The HAS package includes vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, a City of Huntsville license, and a free bag of pet food, though some exemptions apply.

To inquire about adopting a pet from Huntsville Animals Services, please call them at 256-883-3783 or visit huntsvilleal.gov/animal.