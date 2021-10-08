Huntsville Animal Services reduces adoption fees until end of October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re short on cash but want to help a furry friend out by adopting from Huntsville Animal Services (HAS), this month may be your best chance to do so.

HAS is reducing adoption fees from now through the end of the month.

Dogs and cats at the facility can be adopted for as little as $10 or $35, though some exclusions apply. Pets eligible for adoption come vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, along with a City license and free bag of pet food.

Those who are unable to adopt are asked to consider fostering an animal.

“We are still continuing to see too many dogs and cats brought into the shelter,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “Now is a great time to take home a dog because the weather will soon be perfect for being outside, which is good for both pets and people.”

Find a full list of animals available for adoption here.