Huntsville Animal Services offers ‘retro’ adoption fees

Duke (A524331) is available for adoption at Huntsville Animal Services. (Photo via Huntsville Animal Services/Facebook)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is offering ‘retro’ prices to adopt a pet from the city shelter.

Adopters will be able to take home a new furry family member for prices starting at $10. The adoption includes vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, a city license and a free bag of dog food.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville. The shelter is open Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 256-883-3783, visit the Animal Services website or check them out on Facebook.

