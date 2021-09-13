Huntsville Animal Services offering reduced adoption fees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is offering reduced adoption rates for those willing to come “lasso up a new critter.”

The shelter’s latest adoption initiative invites citizens to come get a new “pawdner” with a reduced fee of $10, $35, or $50, though some exceptions apply.

HAS says it gets anywhere from 10-15 dogs and cats every day, and need some to get adopted to prevent overcrowding.

Available pets come vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, a city license and a free bag of pet food.

Located at 4950 Triana Blvd. in Huntsville, the shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Click here to see a list of available pets.

