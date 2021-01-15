Huntsville Animal Services lowers adoption fees for rest of January

Oreo is available at Huntsville Animal Services, ID A476405. (Photo via Huntsville Animal Services)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is lowering adoption fees for the rest of the month to help reduce the number of adult dogs in the shelter.

Adoption fees will be $10, $15 or $20 through the end of January. The fee includes spaying or neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, a heartworm check and a city license.

The Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard in Huntsville and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

You can see a list of adoptable dogs and cats on the Huntsville Animal Services website.