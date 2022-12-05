HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Animal Services is asking for community members to give homeless pets a Home for the Holidays.

Aminal Service Director Karen Sheppard is asking residents to help animals get in the Christmas spirit by fostering a pet this holiday season.

She said that animals often become stressed in the shelter environment, Sheppard said that fostering offers the animal a chance to relieve that stress while also providing a trial run for anyone that’s considering adopting a pet.

“If you are going to be in town for the holidays, but you aren’t ready to commit to owning a cat or dog full-time, this is the perfect time to consider temporarily opening your home to one of our shelter animals,” she said.

Sheppard said fostering allows pets to get the one-on-one attention they can’t get in the shelter. It also allows people to have a new friend around for the holidays.

“The holidays can be a lonely time for some people,” She said. “Studies have shown that having a pet’s companionship can reduce stress, relieve anxiety and depression, alleviate feelings of loneliness and improve overall mental health. It’s a win-win for everyone in the foster home.”

Sheppard said Animal Services provides supplies and any required medication to support animals in foster care