Huntsville Animal Services hosts two-day ice cream social

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — For two days, Huntsville Animal Services (HAS) is celebrating the end of the “dog days of summer” with an ice cream social – and a chance to clear out its overcrowded kennels.

The social began on Friday, September 3 but will also go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 4 at the HAS facility at 4950 Triana Boulevard.

Staff members will provide ice cream bars for the first 100 visitors or while supplies last.

“This is a fun way to engage with the public and hopefully introduce people to our furry friends,” said HAS Director Dr. Karen Sheppard. “We’ve had a particularly difficult summer, and we are consistently overy capacity. We have a lot of great animals who simply need a good home.”

The shelter’s adoption prices on adult dogs and cats have been lowered to $10 while the fee for puppies and kittens ranges from $35 to $50.

Each adoption package includes vaccinations, spaying or neutering surgery, a City license, and a free bag of pet food.

