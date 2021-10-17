Huntsville Animal Services hosting ‘Spooktacular’ adoption campaign for shelter dogs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services is hosting a “spooktacular” adoption campaign for several shelter dogs on Monday, October 18.

In association with the Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission (HHPC), the third annual campaign will aim at finding four shelter dogs, Paco, Reno, Isabel, and Casey, their forever homes.

“We want to encourage people to consider animal adoption, fostering, and volunteering to make a difference in the lives of these dogs,” said HAS Animal Care Supervisor Karen Buchan. “The dogs are so happy to be outside of the shelter for a little while, they don’t even mind wearing the costumes.”

The four pups even participated in a spooky photoshoot last week to raise awareness!

Isabel

Casey

Paco

Reno

“We always have a great time partnering with Huntsville Animal Services to help find loving homes for local shelter dogs while celebrating Huntsville History Month,” said Huntsville Preservation Planner Katie Stamps.

The shelter submitted bios for each dog featured in the campaign:

Paco the Pirate is a playful 50-pound neutered bully-type breed that loves to play and chew on his bone or ball while you watch some TV. He is well-behaved, house and crate trained, and is continuing to learn social skills, so a house without children or another animal would be best.

is a playful 50-pound neutered bully-type breed that loves to play and chew on his bone or ball while you watch some TV. He is well-behaved, house and crate trained, and is continuing to learn social skills, so a house without children or another animal would be best. Reno, pictured with HAS Program Coordinator Stacey Nunnally, is a medium-sized, 1.5 year old male shepherd-hound mix. When he came to the shelter, he was covered in sores and missing fur, but with lots of love and treatment, his coat is coming back nicely! Reno is great with everyone, other dogs, adults, and children included.

pictured with HAS Program Coordinator Stacey Nunnally, is a medium-sized, 1.5 year old male shepherd-hound mix. When he came to the shelter, he was covered in sores and missing fur, but with lots of love and treatment, his coat is coming back nicely! Reno is great with everyone, other dogs, adults, and children included. Isabel, pictured with Preservation Planner Katie Stamps, might be dressed as The Cat in the Hat, but she is also a pretty playful pooch! Isabel is seven years old, 60-pounds, and spayed. She’s looking for a home where she can be the center of attention and likes other dogs, and has great manners when greeting fellow canines on-leash.

pictured with Preservation Planner Katie Stamps, might be dressed as The Cat in the Hat, but she is also a pretty playful pooch! Isabel is seven years old, 60-pounds, and spayed. She’s looking for a home where she can be the center of attention and likes other dogs, and has great manners when greeting fellow canines on-leash. Casey, dressed for Halloween festivities as a bumblebee is a spayed female with a laidback attitude. She loves affection and definitely wants to be a couch/bed buddy! Her puppy energy might be behind her, but Casey is still sure to make for a wonderful family dog!

All the animals listed above will be featured on social media for Huntsville Animal Services on October 18. They can be visited in-person at the shelter, located at 4950 Triana Blvd. or by calling 256-883-3781.