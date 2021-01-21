Huntsville Animal Services hits record release rate for 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Animal Services was able to release 95 percent of the animals it took in in 2020, the city said Thursday.

That number was reached through placing homeless pets through adoptions, rescue groups and fosters and in reuniting lost animals with their owners, according to the city.

“I think it’s really a tribute to them, that when you hit 95 percent, it’s really basically a no-kill shelter because we’re taking care of the animals coming in,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said. “We’re making sure that those animals come in and go back out into our community, and people get to enjoy their pets.”

Animal Services said its overall intake for 2020 was down about 1,000 animals.

Huntsville Animal Services recently expanded its facilities, including double-sided kennels and an in-house surgery center that allows them to spay and neuter shelter pets there, instead of sending them to an outside facility. A $40,000 donation from the Petco Foundation made that expansion possible.