Huntsville Animal Services confirms COVID-19 cases in the staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services will be closed for sanitation on Friday after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

HAS officials say there have been some recent positive test results for COVID-19.

Animal Services will be closed to the public on July 10th to accommodate sanitizing of the building.

The housed animals will continue to receive the normal care and attention that they require.

The shelter will be open to the public on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for fosters and adoptions.