Huntsville Animal Services closed to public Monday and Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Huntsville Animal Services will be closed to the public the next two days due to “circumstances beyond their control”, according to their Facebook page.

The shelter will be closed Monday, November 30th and Tuesday, December 1st.

People can email fosterquestions@huntsvilleal.gov if they have any questions about fostering an animal. According to the organization, the shelter is still full and will be needing adopters, fosters and rescue help.

The shelter says the shelter it also still needs animals to be adopted. People who want to pick up a pet can email karen.sheppard@huntsvilleal.gov. The post says the shelter will try to assist people with that during the temporary closure to the public.