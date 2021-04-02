Huntsville Amphitheater one year out from expected completion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Construction is underway on Huntsville’s $40 million dollar amphitheater and the venue is just a year away from its projected opening date of April 2022.

Officials say the 8,000 capacity facility is going to bring more than music to the Rocket City.

The MidCity district represents revitalization and redevelopment. Huntsville City Councilman John Meredith said the growth in his district is good for the whole area.

“It’s still in its infancy but the structure itself I think is going to lend itself to far more than music venues, that is the plan,” said Meredith.

Located near Research Park Boulevard and Highway 72, MidCity is a prime location to bring the city together to live, work, stay, and play.

“It will be hopefully a rallying point for people in that area, that community including Research Park,” said Meredith.

City officials say the Huntsville Amphitheater will be a world-class venue that will not only bring artists from across the nation to Huntsville.

“It will be in its own right, a job producer, an economic benefit, and boom to the city, so we are really looking forward to it coming online,” said Meredith.

The idea is that the amphitheater will be used for more than just large concerts.

“We also look forward to, if possible getting some school graduations over there to get a little buy-in that way, we’re going to have farmers markets planned and concerts for local folks as well,” says Meredith.

Again, the completion of the amphitheater is set for April 2022. The first concert lineup has not been announced yet.