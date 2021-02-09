Hundreds of Tuscaloosa teachers receive Pfizer vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Hundreds of teachers got their Pfizer vaccinations from DCH Health System during the weekend. Nine hundred-eighty Tuscaloosa City and County teachers visited the Remote DCH test facility.

Billie Kennedy says she feels relieved to get her first dose of the vaccine. She is a 12th grade English teacher at Central High school.

“It is a big relief, here in Tuscaloosa we have been face-to-face since October,” Kennedy said. “And it puts us all at ease a bit to know are considered essential and we now have the protection of the vaccine.”

Kennedy will get her second vaccination in March. DCH Health system provided the vaccinations on Saturday and Sunday and also vaccinated one thousand more teachers on Monday. DCH spokesperson Andy North getting all teachers the vaccine is vital to help protect students.

“So we are really glad to get this into their arms as quickly as possible to help ensure that it will not spread any faster among them because its so important for them to continue their good work”.

DCH expects to vaccinate 5,000 people this week.