Hundreds of bikers hit the road for Unity Ride

BROWNSBORO, Ala. — Hundreds of bikers took to the roads in Madison County on Saturday to demonstrate the importance of unity. The Unity Ride brought together a diverse group of motorcycle clubs with riders from a variety of backgrounds.



At a time when much of the Nation is heavily divided, this group of riders say they are trying to set a very different tone. Organizers say they hope the ride, in some small way, will encourage more people to work together. It’s something these riders say they do on a regular basis, even if’s just a small gesture, like helping a stranded biker or driver on the side of the highway.

With that in mind, they say they also hope, their ride will help to change people’s perceptions of who bikers are.



“We are here as one, as a family, feel free to reach out to us. Anytime you see a biker and you want to ask a question walk up to them and let them know who you are, greet, and we’ll come out and help regardless of what you’re going through,” said Unity Ride co-organizer Chris Courtney.



Saturday’s ride took the group from one club’s headquarters in Brownsboro to another in Madison. This marks the second year they’ve held the ride.