Hundreds gather to see the president’s motorcade

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The stop in Lackawanna County and Biden’s acceptance of the nomination put NEPA squarely at the center of the race for the White House Thursday.

Moosic Road was packed Thursday afternoon with people wanting to catch a glimpse of the president’s motorcade through the pizza capitol of the world, not far from Joe Biden’s birthplace of Scranton. It was a big day for people in Old Forge.

“That was awesome,” Lukas Lewis of Old Forge said.

“It’s a big day for the community, the state for the USA,” Jerry Coffee of Old Forge said.

Thursday, Crowds lined Moosic Road to watch President Trump’s motorcade. They rode into town just after 3 p.m. People started arriving as early as 9 in the morning.

“There was so many people that did come out to honor him and we’re just very happy,” Linda Coccia of Laflin said.

But Thursday’s event wasn’t all cheers. Our cameras were there as Pennsylvania State Police broke up a scuffle during the otherwise peaceful event. It was a special moment for State Constable Michael McCormack.

“He cares about the American people, he was down at Ground Zero in the darkest hour and he deserves everybody’s support,” McCormack said.

But not everyone in the crowd had his support. Mary Grace and Joe Vadala of Old Forge held signs for Joe Biden.

“There are people dying, there are riots in the streets, there’s fires, people are hungry, and he’s down here worried about his election. Go back to the office and do your job,” Mary Grace said.

Mary Grace lost her mother to COVID in May.

“I support Biden because he’s a man of integrity and I know if he was our leader when COVID happened, I know in my heart that he would have led us in the right direction and not divide us,” Mary Grace said.

Linda Coccia who was there supporting President Trump says she’s satisfied with his handling of the pandemic, and she’s hopeful for another four years.

“Things are going pretty well with the economy. I think he’s doing a lot for the people,” Coccia said.

President Trump’s motorcade came back through Old Forge on their way out just after 5 p.m. Then the president stopped for pizza at Arcaro and Genell restaurant.