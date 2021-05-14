Hundreds attend Taps & Tunes craft beer festival in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Hundreds of people attended the Taps & Tunes craft beer festival at Sand Mountain Amphitheater Friday evening.

Organizers told News 19 more than 30 breweries, mostly from Alabama, brought around 130 different beers for people to try.

“Most of them will be tap (but) there are package beers too from cans and bottles. You get a two-ounce pour and you can go through and taste all the different ones that you’d like to try or are interested in learning about. We’ve got a lot of actual brewers that are coming this year which is good because a lot of people have questions about how this is brewed or what it tastes like,” explained Alabama Beer Promotions owner Justin Quarles.

There was also live music featuring local and Nashville artists, a karaoke contest, photo booth and a kids zone.