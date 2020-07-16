Humphrey’s Bar and Grill temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Humphrey’s Bar and Grill is temporarily closing for a second time after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant posted Wednesday.

Humphreys announced in a Facebook post they made the decision out of caution to close temporarily. The restaurant says they will reopen as soon as they are confident in their ability to operate safely.

The restaurant had closed on June 27th after an employee had tested positive for the coronavirus. They reopened 2 days later after deep cleaning the restaurant.