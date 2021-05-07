Humane society seeking drivers to help pets find homes out of state

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With pet adoptions way down in the region, a new plea for help from the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.



The area humane society is looking for volunteers to help drive adoptable pets to shelters in Iowa and Maryland where there is more demand and space availability. Drivers will be provided with lodging, food, and other essentials during their life-saving trips.



The Greater Huntsville Humane Society said some of the animals at the shelter have been there for months now, waiting to be adopted.



“It’s Spring, which means a huge influx for us here, we’re of course limited here by how many kennels we have and how much capacity we can take in without transporting out,” said Lane Clemons of the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.



If you would like to volunteer as a driver, email the Greater Huntsville Humane Society’s animal care director Spencer Batcheller.

