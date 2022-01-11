Human Trafficking in Alabama: What you need to know

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTTF) is sponsoring the eighth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11 to heighten awareness of the problem.
“End It Alabama” is a project of AHTTF that began in 2014 and includes several members across the state. Their website offers facts, tips, warning signs and resources for victims, along with how to report possible trafficking situations.
Warning signs to look for listed on their site include a controlling partner, lying about their age or identity, having excess amounts of cash, having several hotel keys or even branding tattoos.
For Alabama, I-20, I-85, I-10 and I-65 are all major corridors for human trafficking, especially I-20 as it’s been identified as the “superhighway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama.
To garner support, mayors across the state have been asked to sign proclamations in observance of
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. So far, those who have declared January
2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month via proclamations are listed below:
- Aliceville
- Brundidge
- Gadsden
- Grove Hill
- Monroeville
- Orange Beach
- Tarrant
- Town of Hodges
- Town of Ohatchee
- Town of Pisgah
- Town of South Vinemont
- Town of Susan Moore
Athens, Huntsville and Madison will be signing proclamations later in the month.
Several cities and towns in Alabama have also been designated as “Trafficking Free Zones” (TFZ) as defined by the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. TFZ are an initiative focused on reducing the demand for trafficked victims by providing organizational training, signing a pledge, enacting policy changes and publicly sharing the commitment to help end trafficking.
The below are Trafficking Free Zones in Alabama:
- Lee County
- Alexander City/Dadeville
- Birmingham
- Camp Hill
- Center Point
- Cullman
- Gardendale
- Homewood
- Hoover
- Irondale
- Mountain Brook
- Northport
- Opelika
- Oxford
- Pinson
- Trussville
- Vestavia Hills
The entirety of Human Trafficking Awareness Month will be capped off by the 8th Annual Human Trafficking
Summit sponsored by the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (END IT ALABAMA). The one-day event is set to be held on February 4, 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel Montgomery.
To learn more about the Summit, click here.
For everything from red flags, how to be prepared, statistics, resources for victims and how to help the movement, visit End It Alabama here. To get help or report a tip, call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BeFree (233733).