Human Rights Campaign, White House join forces for COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Overlooking downtown Washington and the Washington Monument, a sign advertises a free vaccine drive with Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for members of the community 12 years and up, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at a clinic held by Community of Hope, outside the Washington School for Girls in southeast Washington. Neighborhood schools sent information about the vaccines to their students’ families to ensure access to the vaccine, that’s been recently approved for children ages 12-15. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) is joining forces with the Biden-Harris administration to launch a nationwide campaign to encourage and provide COVID-19 vaccinations – with one clinic coming to Huntsville.

The initiative is aimed at mobilizing “LGBTQ-affirming faith communities around the U.S. to maximize vaccination outreach during Pride Month activities.” One of the many mobile vaccination clinics will be held on Saturday, June 26 in Huntsville’s Big Spring Park East during the city’s Stomp Out HIV event.

“The LGBTQ community still has concerns about vaccines and limited access to receiving one, especially LGBTQ people of color,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “LGBTQ-affirming faith communities have always led in the fight for our civil rights, and now are fighting to make sure out communities are vaccinated and safe. May this effort lead us toward that long awaited moment of joining back together, safely and joyfully.”

HRC, the educational branch of the country’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, is also partnering with Made to Save and the National Cathedral for the campaign.

For a list of locations providing COVID-19 vaccinations in the state of Alabama, visit Alabama Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard.