ODENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Odenville.

Al.com reports that Odenville is a small town in St. Clair County, just northeast of Birmingham.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery and investigation on Sunday.

The news site reports that Odenville police and the Jacksonville State University Department of Applied Forensics are assisting in the death investigation.

Few other details were immediately announced.