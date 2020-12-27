Human remains found at Nashville bombing site confirmed to be of suspect Anthony Quinn Warner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The human remains at the Nashville bombing site have been confirmed to be those of Anthony Quinn Warner.
Officials confirmed the discovery during a news conference Sunday afternoon.
According to authorities, Warner acted alone.
Warner was initially named as a person of interest Saturday, and multiple agencies raided a home in Antioch, a Nashville suburb.
According to reports from our CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5, Warner was “present when the bomb went off and perished in the bombing.”
Three people were injured, multiple buildings were damaged, and cell service was knocked out to much of the Southeastern United States following the explosion on Christmas Day.