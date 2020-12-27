Human remains found at Nashville bombing site confirmed to be of suspect Anthony Quinn Warner

Police close off an area damaged by an explosion on Christmas morning on December 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. A Hazardous Devices Unit was en route to check on a recreational vehicle which then exploded, extensively damaging some nearby buildings. According to reports, the police believe the explosion to be intentional, with at least 3 injured and human remains found in the vicinity of the explosion. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The human remains at the Nashville bombing site have been confirmed to be those of Anthony Quinn Warner.

Officials confirmed the discovery during a news conference Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, Warner acted alone.

#BREAKING A major update —— "an individual named Anthony Warner is the bomber. He was present when the bomb went off and perished in the bombing."

Warner was initially named as a person of interest Saturday, and multiple agencies raided a home in Antioch, a Nashville suburb.

According to reports from our CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5, Warner was “present when the bomb went off and perished in the bombing.”

Three people were injured, multiple buildings were damaged, and cell service was knocked out to much of the Southeastern United States following the explosion on Christmas Day.