AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – It was a big first Signing Day for new head coach Hugh Freeze at Auburn. He signed 19 players, seven on offense and 12 on defense to earn a top 20 class.

Here are those players:

OL Clay Wedin: Tampa, Fla.

DL Stephen Jonson, Fayetteville, Ga.

OL Bradyn Joiner: Auburn, Ala.

S Sylvester Smith: Munford, Ala.

DL Darron Reed Jr.: Columbus, Ga.

OL Tyler Johnson: Natchitoches, La.

CB J.C. Hart: Auburn, Ala.

DL Elijah McAllisterL Rumson, N.J.

OL Connor Lew: Kennesaw, Ga.

QB Hank Brown: Nashville, Tenn.

S Terrance Love: Fairburn, Ga.

CB Colton Hood: McDonough, Ga.

DL Brenton Williams: Opelika, Ala.

DL Wilky DenaudL Fort Pierce, Fla.

DL Keldric Faulk: Highland Home, Ala.

OL Izavion Miller: Memphis, Tenne.

WR Daquayvious Sorey, Campbellton, Fla.

CB Kayin Lee: Ellenwood, Ga.

DL Quientrail Jamison-Travis: Minneapolis, Minn.

“It was a wild two weeks for us, we came into this considerably behind what I think Auburn should be in recruiting,” Freeze explained. “I thought we really did well in the DB room, made some dents in our needs in the offensive line room.”

“We’re really not through anywhere, we still have some big targets out there that hopefully we can close on either now or in the second wave,” he continued.

Freeze added that he’s ready to head back on the recruiting trail to sign more guys come February.