HudsonAlpha hosting 4th annual Hackathon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology will host the 4th annual HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

This unique hackathon (HATCH) will be from Friday, April 16 through Sunday, April 25. Registration for this event is $10 and there is $5,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Organizers say this event will bring together students and professionals who will take on challenges to solve biotech, genomics and genetics problems that scientists are facing in the lab today.

Hackathon events will take place on the HudsonAlpha Twitch channel: https://twitch.tv/hudsonalphatechchallenge.

HATCH is a collaborative event with HudsonAlpha and Urban Engine.

Friday, April 16 – Kickoff event – 4:30 PM

Participants will mingle, form teams

Overview of HudsonAlpha, Urban Engine

Discussion of challenges

Sunday, April 25 – Award ceremony – 5:00 PM

Winners announced

Check out the HATCH 2021 promo video! https://vimeo.com/529523430